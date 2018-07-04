Community rallies to help Delaware couple in need

We've all heard it before that we should check on our elderly neighbors during a heat wave, and for a couple in Wilmington, Delaware, that simple check-in now has the entire community helping them out.It started on Sunday night when a neighbor of Robert and Julia King discovered that the couple had no electricity because they couldn't afford the bill.That neighbor couldn't bear to see them swelter, so she reached out to her friends on Facebook.Another neighbor, Chandra Pitts, says the response has been incredible."Within a couple hours we had an air conditioner donated. Me and another community member put it in the window. Other community members brought food for lunch and hot dinners. So, it's just been an amazing way to come together," Pitts said."She's a nice lady, and I really appreciate it," Robert King said.Delmarva has restored the couple's electricity, and a crowdfunding site has raised $3,000 to help the couple pay off their electric bill.-----