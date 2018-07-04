From burgers to brews: 5 new businesses to check out in Center City

Libertine
261 S. 13th St.
Photo: Clifford Q./Yelp
Libertine is a cocktail bar and New American spot that recently debuted at the Fairfield Inn. The restaurant is the brainchild of restaurateur Derek Davis, Philly.com reports, who has assisted in making the neighborhood of Manayunk a popular food destination.
Menu offerings include a variety of contemporary American dishes that vary by the season such as spiced panko chicken with green papaya salad, fresh ricotta dumplings and a lamb burger with house-smoked lamb belly bacon, local feta cheese, fried eggplant and harissa sauce on a brioche bun. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Libertine has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating.
Yelper Clifford Q., who reviewed it on June 6, wrote, "Great and welcome addition to the neighborhood. We have waited a long time watching the construction. Decor is modern and comfortable, service was great and friendly staff all around. ... The chicken was outstanding, and the scallops and rock shrimp were yummy."
Libertine is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Muscle Maker Grill
1115 Walnut St.
Photo: Muscle Maker Grill/Yelp
Muscle Maker Grill is a fast-casual New American chain and health market, offering wraps, catering and meal plans to more than 50 locations throughout the country.
On the menu, expect to find healthier versions of popular mainstream dishes such as grass-fed burgers with turkey bacon, onions and zero-carb signature sauce; seasonal soup; and loaded baked potatoes with broccoli and reduced-fat cheddar cheese. (See the full menu here.)
Muscle Maker Grill has a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Tung T., who reviewed it on June 6, wrote, "I ordered a fresh strawberry banana shake and a Mona Lisa wrap. Everything tasted so good, with low calories and carbs. Perfect for my diet plan."
Muscle Maker Grill is open from 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Freshii
1 S. Broad St., Floor 2
PHOTO: freshii/YELP
Freshii is a spot to score healthy fare in the form of salads, wraps, juices and smoothies. It is located in a Walgreens store in Penn Center. According to its website, the Canadian-based fast-casual franchise -- with hundreds of outposts around the world -- was founded by Matthew Corrin, who aspired to "add magic to the fresh food business."
Menu offerings include bowls like the Bamboo consisting of brown rice, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, coconut, mushrooms, cilantro, lime and green curry sauce; as well as spicy lemongrass soup with rice noodles and assorted vegetables. (You can view the full menu here.)
Freshii has received one five-star review on Yelp so far.
Yelper Dario R., who reviewed the eatery on June 6, wrote, "Great service to start and the food is prepared to perfection. Monica is great, she is always ready to help out. Coming back for lunch!"
Freshii is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Sandler's on 9th
834 Chestnut St.
Photo: Sandler's On 9th/Yelp
Next up isSandler's on 9th, a New American restaurant serving up seafood, steaks and more in the Franklin Residences.
Come try one of the eatery's poutines; tuna poke tacos with spicy mayo and mango-chile salsa; or a fresh soft-shell crab sandwich served tempura-style with sweet chile glaze and pickled pepper slaw. (Check out the all-day menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about Sandler's on 9th, which currently holds five stars out of eight reviews on the site.
Yelper Chris N., who visited on July 2, wrote, "Each dish was artfully plated and came with diced potatoes. The waitress was attentive without being obtrusive, and the menu was filled with comfort food with attention to detail and upgraded ingredients."
"We stopped at Sandler's while on vacation and had a wonderful breakfast," shared Yelper Mark K. "The serving size was excellent and the waitstaff superb."
Sandler's on 9th is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Brickwall Tavern
1213 Sansom St.
Photo: Alexandra K./Yelp
Last but not least, is Brickwall Tavern -- a New Jersey-based sports bar chain offering wings, burgers, brews and more.
On the menu, expect to see a variety of pub classics such as shrimp and grits, a Carolina pulled pork sandwich and pan-seared salmon, along with "munchies" like wings, mac and cheese and pierogies -- dough dumplings stuffed with brown butter, caramelized onions, sour cream and chives. (See the menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp, Brickwall Tavern is off to a strong start.
Yelper Casey S. wrote, "Love the booths! Perfect for lunch or dinner with family, friends and co-workers."
And Leah M. added, "My husband ordered the black bean burger and I ordered the Smith burger with a side salad -- it was hella-good! Lots of flavor and the balsamic vinaigrette on my salad was nice and light."
Brickwall Tavern is open from 11-2 a.m. daily.