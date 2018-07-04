A South Jersey farmer is appealing to the public to help him find out who stole his peaches.Tom Holtzhauser, of Holtzhauser Farms in Mullica Hill, is asking anyone who sees a strange car or truck in his fields to let him and the police know.Holtzhauser says someone stole more than $1,000 worth of white peaches from the trees on his farm on Woodland Avenue.According to the farmer, the fruit was a week's harvest.-----