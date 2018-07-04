New Jersey farmer's peaches stolen from trees

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 12:30 p.m. on July 4, 2018. (WPVI)

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
A South Jersey farmer is appealing to the public to help him find out who stole his peaches.

Tom Holtzhauser, of Holtzhauser Farms in Mullica Hill, is asking anyone who sees a strange car or truck in his fields to let him and the police know.

Holtzhauser says someone stole more than $1,000 worth of white peaches from the trees on his farm on Woodland Avenue.

According to the farmer, the fruit was a week's harvest.

-----
Related Topics:
new jersey newstheftHarrison Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
