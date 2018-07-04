COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Philadelphia parties on the Parkway to ring in the Fourth of July

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands gather to celebrate Independence Day on the Parkway: Maggie Kent reports on Action News at 11 p.m., July 4, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Parkway was all decked out in red, white and blue as people huddled in for the city's big Fourth of July celebration.

Pitbull jumped and bounced, bringing Miami heat to the Welcome America stage Thursday night.

It was one giant dance party ahead of the fireworks display.

"This is the best place to be on the Fourth of July," said Carmen Zega of New Castle, Delaware. "Everybody wants to be on the Parkway."

For some, this celebration is an annual affair.

Gina Brinkley of East wick said, "It's been something we have to do, we have to do it," said Gina Brinkley of Eastwick. "It's Philadelphia baby, can't get any better."

But long hours in extreme heat and humidity can be dangerous, and everyone is urged to take precautions.

EMBED More News Videos

Philly prepares for the party on the Parkway: Ali Gorman report on Action News at 4 p.m., July 4, 2018



Philadelphia's second responders are helping police and medics stay cool. Plenty of water is also available for concertgoers.

"Keep, stay hydrated, keep water with you. You'll be fine," said Allison Lindgren of Fairmount.

Plus fountains are flowing and cooling fans are blowing.

"It feels like 300 degrees out here, but when you go in there it feels awesome," said Justin Butler of Drexel Hill.

The Welcome America celebration honors tradition as well as celebrating the future.

"Welcome America celebrates American independence. How we can come together and celebrate our independence and progress as a nation," said Serve Philadelphia Volunteer Zack Pan.

And what better way to celebrate than with a fan favorite headlining the show.

"Pitbull is the ultimate party guy, you hear him and just want to get up and dance," said Emily Littman of Fairmount. "I'm pretty pumped to see him."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newsjuly fourthwelcome america
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News