JULY FOURTH

Celebrating Independence Day down the shore

EMBED </>More Videos

Ringing in the Fourth of July at the Jersey Shore: Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 11 p.m., July 4, 2018 (WPVI)

JERSEY SHORE (WPVI) --
Families across the area say spending the 4th of July down the shore is the perfect way to ring in the holiday.

"It is hot, but the waves are good and I'm just enjoying the day," said Kiara Brown of North Philadelphia.

Down the shore for the Fourth of July; crowded beaches, bustling boardwalks and fun in the sun.

For many, this is a family tradition they would not miss out on.

"I have been coming here since I was six weeks old. My parents were born and raised in Philly, so 64 years," said Rebecca Gehrke of Warsaw, Indiana. "Independence Day, I am just happy to be American. It's great!"

Many people say any excuse to go to the beach is a good one but on this day, the meaning is special.

Friends and families are not just having fun - but reflecting on what this day is really all about.

EMBED More News Videos

Spending the fourth at the Jersey Shore: Gray Hall reports on Action News at 4 p.m., July 4, 2018



"The freedom and the liberties that are awarded to all of us equally. It means so much and for all of those that served our country to bring that freedom to us, we all have relatives that fought in wars to bring us this freedom and allow us Americans to live this great life we are living today," said Joe Wozniak of Charlotte, NC.

Red, white and blue were the obvious colors of choice, as people eagerly displayed their American pride.

It wasn't only the adults who understood the bigger meaning about this day off, but so did the kids.

"Fourth of July is a special day because we celebrate our freedom and independence and we thank all of the Navy and Army and everyone that really helped us live our life that we have today," said William Wozniak of Charlotte, NC.

Families said they will celebrate throughout the day and look forward to the fireworks later in the evening.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-events
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
JULY FOURTH
Philly parties on the Parkway to ring in the fourth
Riders ready to roll in Conshohocken Soap Box Derby
How weather impacts fireworks shows
4th of July PSA: 'You're not a firework. Don't drive lit'
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks 2018
More july fourth
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News