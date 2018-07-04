Celebrating Independence Day down the shore

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3705669" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Spending the fourth at the Jersey Shore: Gray Hall reports on Action News at 4 p.m., July 4, 2018

Families across the area say spending the 4th of July down the shore is the perfect way to ring in the holiday."It is hot, but the waves are good and I'm just enjoying the day," said Kiara Brown of North Philadelphia.Down the shore for the Fourth of July; crowded beaches, bustling boardwalks and fun in the sun.For many, this is a family tradition they would not miss out on."I have been coming here since I was six weeks old. My parents were born and raised in Philly, so 64 years," said Rebecca Gehrke of Warsaw, Indiana. "Independence Day, I am just happy to be American. It's great!"Many people say any excuse to go to the beach is a good one but on this day, the meaning is special.Friends and families are not just having fun - but reflecting on what this day is really all about."The freedom and the liberties that are awarded to all of us equally. It means so much and for all of those that served our country to bring that freedom to us, we all have relatives that fought in wars to bring us this freedom and allow us Americans to live this great life we are living today," said Joe Wozniak of Charlotte, NC.Red, white and blue were the obvious colors of choice, as people eagerly displayed their American pride.It wasn't only the adults who understood the bigger meaning about this day off, but so did the kids."Fourth of July is a special day because we celebrate our freedom and independence and we thank all of the Navy and Army and everyone that really helped us live our life that we have today," said William Wozniak of Charlotte, NC.Families said they will celebrate throughout the day and look forward to the fireworks later in the evening.