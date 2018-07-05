13 rescued after boat capsizes in Delaware River

13 rescued after boat capsizes in Delaware River. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on July 5, 2018. (WPVI)

BURLINGTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A total of 13 people, mostly juveniles, were rescued after a boat capsized in the Delaware River.

Rescuers were called to Burlington Island near Burlington City, New Jersey around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of people stranded.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a police boat on the scene shortly after the incident was reported.

No one was hurt.

The boaters were returned to the Bucks County boat dock in Croydon, Pa.

