Green Eggs Cafe opens its doors in Fishtown

Photo: Stephen S./Yelp

Looking to chow down on some breakfast and brunch fare in Fishtown? A new spot has you covered. Green Eggs Cafe has opened a fifth location, this time at 2327 Gaul St.

Sharing space with Medusa Pizzeria and boasting a large deck, Green Eggs Cafe features breakfast all day, including eggs any number of ways, French toast and pancakes, and lox and bagels with Philadelphia cream cheese.

Lunch expands the menu to include sandwiches like the vegan avocado, lettuce and tomato, or the smokehouse burger with thick-cut bacon and onions. Remember to bring cash, as credit cards are not accepted.

The newcomer has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Jennifer D. said, "Excellent food and awesome service. Lots of fresh and healthy ingredients with some unique menu items. Highly recommend their fresh orange juice, too."

And Isabella P. wrote, "I've been to other Green Eggs, but this is probably my favorite location yet because of their gorgeous roof deck. If you stop in, definitely ask to sit outside."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Green Eggs Cafe is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
