Italian eats: 3 new spots to try in Philadelphia

L'Anima
1001 S. 17th St., Graduate Hospital
Photo: Justine C./Yelp
L'Anima is an Italian restaurant featuring classic Roman dishes, indoor and outdoor seating and live jazz.
Located on the ground level of the Carpenter Square condominium complex, diners encounter a menu of antipasti, like octopus and bruschetta; squid ink gnocchi; pinsa Romana, an oval ancestor to pizza; and meat and fish entrees like roasted sea bass with rosemary potatoes. Bringing your own wine is encouraged.
Yelpers are excited about L'Anima, which currently holds five stars out of two reviews on the site.
Yelper Jihea S., who reviewed the restaurant on June 30, wrote, "So impressed with the quality of the food. The scallops in the pesto were melt-in-your-mouth perfection and the sauce was fresh and bright -- a great summer dish to try."
Justine C. noted, "L'Anima is a wonderful neighborhood addition. The food is delicious, and it is BYOB. My group ordered the polpo with potatoes to start & the octopus was cooked to perfection."
L'Anima is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 5-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
O Sole Mio
250 Catharine St., Queen Village
Photo: O Sole Mio/Yelp
New to Queen Village, O Sole Mio specializes in wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas with thin, crispy and slightly charred crusts.
Non-pizza options include starters like burrata and buffalo mozzarella; paninis of soppressata or prosciutto; and Caesar and Italian tuna salads. There is both indoor and outdoor seating.
O Sole Mio's current Yelp rating of five stars out of six reviews indicates positive feedback from diners.
Yelper J H., who reviewed it on June 16, wrote, "Highly recommend this place for an afternoon or early dinner spot to sit outside and enjoy a glass of wine before it gets too crowded and touristy."
Yelper Emilie F. wrote, "The little balcony has a great view if you eat in. Service was great, very quick. Pizza was delicious and unique from other pizza places in the area; this pizza is more like traditional Italian pizza."
O Sole Mio is open from 3-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, noon-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 1-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Burrata
1247 S. 13th St., Passyunk Square
Photo: Micaela F./Yelp
Located in Passyunk Square, Burrata is an Italian restaurant with a straightforward menu focused on pasta and a few entrees.
Diners can start off with appetizers like grilled baby octopus, mussels and burrata. Pasta dishes include potato gnocchi and mint fettuccini with rabbit ragu and shaved truffle pecorino. For entrees, the options are oven-roasted chicken breast, grilled lamb chops and grilled branzino. BYOB is also encouraged here.
Burrata currently holds 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Micaela F., who visited the restaurant on June 22, wrote, "Everything was cooked to perfection. I appreciate a restaurant that has homemade pasta. The dishes were served in the right portion and it wasn't your typical Italian restaurant loaded with marinara sauce."
Hangie B. noted, "The pastas were nicely done, I enjoyed the simplicity of the dishes and that there weren't a million ingredients. The flavor of the ragu with the carrots was probably one of the best I've had."
Burrata is open from 5-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)