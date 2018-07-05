Pair of robbers sought in Camden

Police in Camden are asking for your help identifying a pair of robbery suspects.
Authorities have released this surveillance video of the robbery suspects.
They say two victims were approached on Monday shortly before 1 a.m. on the 3200 block of River Road by two other men.
One of them had a gun.
If you are able to help police identify the suspects, you're asked to call them right away.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
new jersey newsrobberyarmed robberyCamden
new jersey newsrobberyarmed robberyCamden