Pair of robbers sought in Camden

Pair of robbers sought in Camden.

Police in Camden are asking for your help identifying a pair of robbery suspects.

Authorities have released this surveillance video of the robbery suspects.

They say two victims were approached on Monday shortly before 1 a.m. on the 3200 block of River Road by two other men.

One of them had a gun.

If you are able to help police identify the suspects, you're asked to call them right away.

