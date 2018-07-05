Montco man arrested for attempted luring of teen girl

Montco man arrested for attempted luring of teen girl. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 5, 2018. (WPVI)

ROCKLEDGE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Montgomery County man was arrested after police say he tried to lure a child to commit sexual acts using Instagram.

Thirty-five-year-old Anthony Cheatham of Rockledge was arrested after a report was filed with Abington Police on July 1.

The victim, a 15-year-old female was sent a message on Instagram complimenting her photos and the messages got more and more inappropriate.

The girl showed the messages to an adult and those messages were then shown to the police.

Police posed as the girl and arranged a meeting with Cheathem in a fast food parking lot on July 3rd.

That's where police took him into custody.

