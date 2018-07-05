Carson Wentz throws 66-yard touchdown to Minnesota high school football player

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz proved his torn ACL won't be holding him back this upcoming season.Video posted to the Moorhead Spud Football Twitter shows Wentz as he throws a 66-yard touchdown pass in Moorhead, Minnesota on June 29.According to local media, the quarterback addressed a group of around 250 high school football players at Moorhead High School about his faith, football and his fiance.The video has received over 500,000 views since being posted.------