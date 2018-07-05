SPORTS

Carson Wentz throws 66-yard touchdown to Minnesota high school football player

Carson Wentz throws 66-yard touchdown to Mississippi high school football player (WPVI)

MOORHEAD, Minn. (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz proved his torn ACL won't be holding him back this upcoming season.

Video posted to the Moorhead Spud Football Twitter shows Wentz as he throws a 66-yard touchdown pass in Moorhead, Minnesota on June 29.

According to local media, the quarterback addressed a group of around 250 high school football players at Moorhead High School about his faith, football and his fiance.

The video has received over 500,000 views since being posted.

