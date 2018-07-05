In-flight love connection captures the attention of Twitter users

An in-flight love connection has captured the attention of Twitter users around the world.Now known as "plane baes", this mystery man and woman, and the couple sitting behind them captivated Twitter for hours Wednesday."We couldn't have picked a better romantic duo, they were both athletic and cute, and they struck up a conversation immediately," said Rosie Blair, the Twitter user whose feed had everyone following along -- in real time -- as she live-tweeted.It all started with a tweet that read, "My boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together. We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life."Well, as it turns out, those two single strangers started chatting, shared a meal and even some family stories.We now know that the mystery man has been identified as Euan Holden, a retired professional soccer player and model.However, we still don't know who our mystery woman is.It seems social media has identified her, though most of her accounts have since been deleted.We assume she just doesn't want the attention, although we are sure she knows how invested we all are in this little love connection.------