Magee Rehabilitation patients enjoyed a day on the water.

This afternoon was a day to remember for dozens of people who used to be treated at Magee Rehabilitation.A group of them set sail on Impossible Dream.The ship is a 60 foot catamaran that's designed to be wheelchair accessible.It gives those living with disabilities a chance to be out on the water.They left from Penn's Landing but the boat travels up and down the East Coast.The crew will be in town until Saturday.There is no charge for anyone who wants to sail on Impossible Dream.She is paid for entirely by donations.