Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico on September 20, 2017.When it happened, 6abc's Dann Cuellar and Photographer Olga DeJesus traveled to the island to report on the crisis.Olga recently returned from a second trip to Puerto Rico. While she was there she revisited some of the same places and some of the same people.In the above video, Dann Cuellar recounts what she found.------