SOCIETY

Bethlehem cop uses skateboard skills to connect with kids

EMBED </>More Videos

Bethlehem cop uses skateboard skills to connect with kids. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on July 6, 2018. (WPVI)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Bethlehem, Pa. police officer Mike Shaw isn't just showing off his skills... he's breaking down barriers in the community, one skateboard at a time.

Officer Shaw has teamed up with a local skate shop to deliver donated boards and wheels to the neighborhood.

Shaw, who grew up skateboarding, says the program helps kids and teens get to know him, and they look forward to his visits.

"It's not that negative thought every time I show up to the skate park," Shaw said. "In a profession that seems to be surrounded by negativity, this is the best thing."



Officer Shaw posts about his special deliveries on his own Instagram account, which also includes workout tips and hilarious donut videos, to give his followers a laugh.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypennsylvania newspoliceskateboardingBethlehem
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News