EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3717147" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The panel reacts to Mayor Kenney vs. Controller Rhynhart.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3717071" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stories that deserve more attention from our panel.

Host Monica Malpass interviewed our Newsmaker Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and got his response to the claims of mismanaged funds from City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart. Plus he discusses changes with the school district and the U.S. immigration issue as it relates to Philly as a Sanctuary City.Our Insiders them discussed the Maryland newspaper shooting, and the local impact of the Supreme Court ruling on public labor unions.This week's panel consits of George Burrell, Alison Young, Ajay Raju and Edward Turzanski. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am.------