Police officer shares sweet moment with girl in wheelchair at quinceanera

Officer shares sweet moment with girl in wheelchair (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
Sometimes, it's an unexpected moment that can bring someone the biggest of smiles.

Juan Mancha, a DJ in Houston, was working a quinceanera on June 30.

During one of the songs, Mancha captured a sweet moment between a Houston police officer and a girl in a wheelchair.

On Tuesday, KTRK-TV spoke with the officer in the video, Sandy Fernandez.

"There are no words to describe how I felt in the moment," Fernandez said. "It was just something that was naturally beautiful," Fernandez said.

The officer asked a little girl, identified as Saori, to dance.

Mancha recorded the dance on video and posted it on Facebook with the caption:
"This is why I love my job. This cop asked her to dance. She's so beautiful," Mancha wrote.

The officer is seen twirling Saori around the dance floor.

Fernandez said he took to the girl because she reminded him of his daughter.

He said his sister is also wheelchair bound, and he knows the difficulty his mom went through raising her.

"I thank God that it happened because it's a positive message that we want to get out there," Fernandez said. "The people that say we don't have hearts. We do have hearts. We do have families," Fernandez said.
The Houston Police Department Facebook page shared the video and thanked Mancha for posting it.

"This is what #relationalpolicing is about," the caption read.

So far, the video has been viewed more than 54,000 times and has spread a lot of love across the internet.

On Tuesday, Fernandez recorded another video, this time to invite Saori to lunch.

A message that brought a smile to her face, and tears to her mother's eyes.

