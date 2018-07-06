FOOD & DRINK

Curry, crab and more: Explore the 3 newest eateries to open in Rhawnhurst

Sweets & Curry House. | Photo: Nate H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Ready to explore the freshest new restaurants in Rhawnhurst? If you're craving crab, curry or creamed chipped beef, read on for the newest spots to open their doors in this northeast Philadelphia neighborhood.

Sweets & Curry House


7630 Castor Ave.
Photo: Nate H./Yelp

Sweets & Curry House is an Indian, Bengali, Pakistani and American spot that offers dine-in, takeout and catering options, per its Facebook page.

On the curry menu, check out the classic daal gosh: lentils cooked with lamb and fine house spices. Or, experience multiple cultural staples with the Sweets & Curry House special: half a tandoori chicken, chicken and lamb tikka, shish kebab, french fries, a small pizza and green salad.

Sweets & Curry House currently holds 4.5 stars out of six reviews on Yelp, indicating a positive reception.

Lori K. noted, "Decent-sized portions for the money. We had a beef samosa and vegetable samosa. They were delicious and larger than most samosas we've had. The chicken biryani had just the right amount of spice and was so tasty."

Yelper Sonia C. wrote, "Food was very delicious. Must try their chicken biriyani. Very clean and great customer service."

Sweets & Curry House is open from noon-11 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and noon-midnight from Friday-Saturday.

The Shake Seafood


2141 Cottman Ave., Unit D
Photo: the shake seafood/Yelp

Stop by The Shake Seafood for shrimp, lobster, tilapia and more in a casual space with a nautical theme.

The simple menu allows diners to choose a type or combination of seafood, including snow crab legs, crawfish and steamed oysters. Next, add flavors like lemon pepper, Cajun sauce, garlic butter or the house sauce, which combines all of the above, and pick a spice level.

For those looking for an even easier option, the restaurant offers baskets of fried seafood and chicken, along with sides of corn on the cob, potatoes, fried onion rings and hush puppies.

The Shake Seafood's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 28 reviews indicates the newcomer is receiving solid feedback.

Yelper Binh V. wrote, "Food came out very quick and the server was very friendly. We ordered snow crab legs, mussels and clams with the mild shake sauce. This place definitely exceeded our expectations."

Yelper Lakara B. wrote, "The menu is pretty simple: seafood, with a variety of flavors and customizeable spiciness. I ordered half a pound of Dungeness crabs with their signature shake sauce (a delectable combination of Cajun, garlic butter and lemon pepper), mild with corn, and a fried shrimp basket with sweet potato fries. The food is absolutely delicious."

The Shake Seafood is open from 3-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.

Ritz Diner


8000 Roosevelt Boulevard
Photo: veronica n./Yelp

Ritz Diner offers breakfast and brunch with classics such as french toast, omelets, pancakes and more.

Hankering for lunch or dinner? Specials include roast turkey with stuffing and gravy, served with vegetables. The specials menu also features chicken saute, served with mushrooms and scallions in lemon butter sauce.

Ritz Diner currently holds three stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper Stephen B. wrote, "I was impressed with the food, the service and the atmosphere. I ordered the creamed chipped beef special on white toast with home fries. The food came out in about 5 minutes. It was nice and hot. The home fries were done just right. And the coffee was actually very good."

Debbie B. noted, "Parking lot extremely tight and full. We had breakfast -- not bad at all! Food was good and plenty."

Ritz Diner is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Little Miss Korea food stand comes to Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News