Freebie Friday: Chick-fil-A, ice cream and pancakes

Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!This Tuesday, July 10th, is Cow Appreciation Day . Show up in a cow costume or any sort of cow apparel and your local Chick-fil-A location will give you a free chicken entree from opening to 7 pm.When you download the Dairy Queen mobile app and register for a new account to get a digital coupon good for a free small blizzard!At IHOB, sign up for their Pancake Revolution club and you will get 3 free pancake dinners: One right away just for signing up, another on your birthday, and a third on your sign-up anniversary.This weekend, Bank of American and Merrill Lynch customers can get free admission to more than 200 participating museums and cultural institutions.On Sunday, July 8th, there's a reenactment of the First Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence in Independence Square. Guests get a copy of the Declaration too. The event starts at 11:45am.------