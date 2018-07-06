REAL ESTATE

What will $1,000 rent you in Atlantic City, right now?

4011 Atlantic Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Atlantic City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Atlantic City if you've got a budget of $1,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

3101 Boardwalk




Listed at $1,000/month, this studio apartment is located at 3101 Boardwalk.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, concierge service and a residents lounge. In the furnished unit, you can anticipate carpeted floors, closet space, a dishwasher, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable.

(See the complete listing here.)

4011 Atlantic Ave.




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 4011 Atlantic Ave. It's listed for $950/month.

Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, both air conditioning and central heating, a stove and a ceiling fan. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3201 Atlantic Ave.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3201 Atlantic Ave. that's going for $925/month.

The unit features carpeted floors, new appliances and ample natural light. An elevator and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineAtlantic City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Roxborough?
Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Trenton: What will $800 get you?
The priciest residential rentals in Philadelphia
Renting in Atlantic City: What will $800 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News