Couples experiment with mobile marriage counseling apps

Couples experiment with mobile marriage counseling apps.

They say there's an app for everything, so how about a new crop of apps aiming to save relationships?

Call it mobile marriage counseling.

From Talkspace to Ultimate Intimacy to Lasting, these apps are providing therapy sessions with a few clicks and swipes.

But how?

Many say they offer fun exercises, engaging audio tracks and quizzes for couples to connect.

Some say they've been giving it a try for a number of reasons.

Starting with a financial one.

An hour with a therapist can cost on average between $90 and $150. These apps? $12 a month with access to personalized counseling.

Some couples say it helps keep them on track.

Other couples say sometimes it's easier to express feelings this way than it is face to face.

