Collingswood man arrested on child porn charges

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --A New Jersey man was arrested on child pornography charges with the help of an FBI electronics detection dog.
The Camden County Prosecutor's office executed a search warrant on Friday at the home of 61-year-old Michael McIntyre of Collingswood.
Detectives with the aid of the detection dog located several electronic devices inside the home.
An on-site review of the content on those devices resulted in McIntyre's arrest.
The self-employed handyman was taken into custody without incident.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps