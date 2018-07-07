Delaware teen pulled from swimming pool dies

CLAYMONT, Del. (WPVI) --
Police in Delaware say a 15-year-old boy who was pulled from a swimming pool on the Fourth of July has died.

The News Journal of Wilmington quotes New Castle County Police Master Cpl. Michel Eckerd as saying the teen was in critical condition Wednesday night.

A lifeguard pulled the teen from an apartment complex pool near New Castle and performed CPR before hospital by emergency personnel arrived. The teen was taken to a hospital and has since been pronounced dead.

Another child also died after being pulled from a pool Wednesday. New Castle County Police were called to help find a missing 4-year-old boy.

He was found in the family's pool and taken to a local hospital. News outlets report that police confirmed Thursday that the child had died.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del.

