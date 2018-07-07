Motorcyclist fleeing police killed in New Jersey crash

(Shutterstock)

JACKSON TWP., N.J. --
A motorcyclist fleeing from police was killed when he crashed into a car, critically injuring the other driver.

Ocean County prosecutors say a Jackson Township officer saw 22-year-old Anthony Griffin go through a red light around 10:20 p.m. Thursday.

The officer turned on his overhead lights and tried to stop Griffin, but authorities say Griffin instead "accelerated at a high rate of speed" before the crash occurred about 10 seconds later.

The Jackson resident was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say Griffin's motorcycle was unregistered and had fake license plates on it.

The driver of the car Griffin struck, 24-year-old Jackson resident Eric Larson, was trying to make a left turn when the crash occurred. He suffered undisclosed injuries and remained hospitalized Friday in critical condition.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsmotorcycle accidentpolice chaseJackson Township
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News