A Pennsylvania mayor says a police officer seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he was sitting on a curb will not be suspended or fired.Lancaster Mayor Diane Sorace said Friday that the officer hadn't violated the city's current use of force policies, but those policies are being updated.Sorace said the new policy allows stun gun use only when an officer is "faced with direct physical confrontation." She said she was sorry for "the hurt, pain and turmoil this incident has caused for all involved."Twenty-seven-year-old Sean Williams, who is black, has filed suit against the officer and the city police department alleging excessive force and racial profiling.His attorney, Brian Mildenberg, said it was "outrageous" that the officer wasn't suspended during the investigation.-----