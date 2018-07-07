COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Police officers compete in viral lip sync battle

Police officers compete in viral lip sync battle. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 7, 2018. (WPVI)

TREDYFFRIN TWP., PA. (WPVI) --
Police officers are having a little fun competing in a lip sync battle that's gone viral across the country.

A new entry is from Officer Becky Fulmer of the Tredyffrin Township police department in Chester County.

She did her best rendition of Whitney Houston's 1987 hit, "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."

Fulmer and her colleagues are now trying to get the rangers at Valley Forge National Historical Park into the game.

We'll let you know if that challenge is accepted!

