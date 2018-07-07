Drone fireworks display lights up California skies on July 4th

FAIRFIELD, Ca. (WPVI) --The Fourth of July looked a little different at Travis Air Force Base in California.
Instead of fireworks, 500 Intel shooting star drones lit up the night sky.
The drones danced in a choreographed routine honoring the military and American history.
These are the same drones that have previously performed at Disney, the Super Bowl, and the Olympics.
The animation took about a week and a half to synchronize with the music.
Experts also say the drones are safer than fireworks in dry, fire-prone areas.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps