Drone fireworks display lights up California skies on July 4th

The Fourth of July looked a little different at Travis Air Force Base in California.Instead of fireworks, 500 Intel shooting star drones lit up the night sky.The drones danced in a choreographed routine honoring the military and American history.These are the same drones that have previously performed at Disney, the Super Bowl, and the Olympics.The animation took about a week and a half to synchronize with the music.Experts also say the drones are safer than fireworks in dry, fire-prone areas.