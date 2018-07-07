Mother seeks answers after son killed inside Overbrook home

A man is gunned down in his own home with his family, including very young children, right upstairs.Arlene Turner says Monday, December 18th was winding down like any other day.She says just before 8:30 p.m. her son, David Willis, told his 8-year-old sister to head upstairs to bed."I'm tucking her into bed and I hear a pop, pop, pop. And my fiancé looks at me and he says shut the door, stay in here with the kids and call the police," said Turner.Turner says as she called 911, she raced downstairs of their home along the 6000 block of Oxford Street in the city's Overbrook section."I hear my fiancé scream it's David," she said.Turner says she leaped into action to save her 27-year-old son."I couldn't see where he was shot so I cut his sweatshirt off. I start doing CPR on my son," said Turner.Unfortunately, Willis died."My son took his last breath in my arms on the floor," said Turner.She says as she was running down the stairs to see what happened, she ran into Willis's friend standing in the living room.Turner said, "He was just holding his head like this. He wasn't saying anything."She says the friend claims he didn't see or hear anything, but she's skeptical."I think he did and I think he's afraid or he's involved one or the other," added Turner.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous.Turner has this message for her son's killer."You took my peace of mind, you took my security, you took my only son. You violated me in ways I can't even go in to. To come into my home and do that it's beyond words," she said.------