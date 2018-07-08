Man shot while walking down Trenton street

A man has been shot several times while walking down a street in Trenton, New Jersey.The Action Cam was at the scene on the 300 block of Rutherford Avenue.Police say the gunman fired a hail of bullets at the victim at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.The man was taken to the hospital with several gunshot wounds.He is undergoing surgery and is in critical condition.So far, there are no arrests, and no word on any motives.------