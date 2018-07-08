Man shot while walking down Trenton street

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A man has been shot several times while walking down a street in Trenton, New Jersey.

The Action Cam was at the scene on the 300 block of Rutherford Avenue.

Police say the gunman fired a hail of bullets at the victim at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The man was taken to the hospital with several gunshot wounds.

He is undergoing surgery and is in critical condition.

So far, there are no arrests, and no word on any motives.

