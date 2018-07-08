TRAFFIC

2 hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash on the Vine Street Expressway

2 hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash on the Vine Street Expressway. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 8, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating an early morning accident along the westbound lanes of the Vine Street Expressway.

Three vehicles slammed into each other, between the Broad Street and 22nd Street exits.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Medics rushed two people to Temple University Hospital.

There's no word yet on their conditions.

State Police closed the area while they investigated, but have now reopened all lanes.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.

Related Topics:
trafficphilly newsvine street expresswaycar crash
