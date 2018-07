A house fire has left two people homeless in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.The Action Cam was at the scene on the 6800 block of Chew Avenue.Fire broke out in this three-story twin at about 1:55 a.m. Sunday.When firefighters arrived they found flames in the first two floors of the home.It took about 20 minutes for firefighters to get the upper hand.The two residents were not home at the time.------