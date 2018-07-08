Brawl breaks out at Brewerytown house party

Brawl breaks out at Brewerytown house party. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 8, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An apparent party at a house in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia turned into a brawl.

Police say the party on the 1400 block of North Corlies Street got out of hand at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

That's when several fights broke out.

When officers arrived and saw the size of the crowd, and the fights, they called for more patrol cars.

While police worked to control the crowd, one man bolted from the group and made a run for it.

Officers caught him and found a handgun on him.

He is the only person involved in the incident who is facing charges.

No shots were fired during the fighting.

