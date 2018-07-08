Police investigate after explosive found in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia Police are searching for whoever placed an explosive device inside a trash can outside a drug store in the city's Hunting Park section.
The device was discovered at about 9 p.m. Saturday on the 4200 block of North Broad Street.
The explosive went off inside the trash can outside of the Walgreens.
There were no injuries reported.
The store remained open while police began their investigation.
They are looking at surveillance video to identify a suspect.
