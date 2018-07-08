CHILD SHOT

Girl, 10, shot in leg in Logan

EMBED </>More Videos

10-year-old girl shot in leg: as seen on Action News at 6 p.m., July 8, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police said a 10-year-old girl was shot in the leg in the city's Logan section Sunday.

It happened just before 4 p.m. along the 4500 block of N. Mole Street.

Police said the child was shot once in the right calf, but have no word on what caused the shooting.

Medics took the child to Einstein Medical Center where she is in stable condition.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newschild shotguns
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD SHOT
One of 5 shot in North Philly dies; multiple suspects sought
4 adults, 1 child injured after shots fired into crowd
Video shows 4 suspects in shooting that injured man, girl
Man and girl, 7, shot in Port Richmond
More child shot
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News