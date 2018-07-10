SHOOTING

Rapper, teen cousin shot while on bikes in Grays Ferry

Rapper, teen cousin shot while on bikes in Grays Ferry. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 9, 2018. (WPVI)

GRAYS FERRY (WPVI) --
A young rapper and his teenage cousin were rushed to the hospital after being shot early Monday morning in the Greys Ferry section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at 26th and Tasker streets.

Twenty-year-old Nasir Talington, known by his rap name "Lil Nizzy," and 16-year-old Hakim Bey were found bleeding in the street. Both were shot multiple times.

Nasir Talington and Hakim Bey



"He walks out the door, said 'Okay, see you later, bro,' and not even two minutes later, I hear seven gunshots," said his Nasir's sister, Najae Talington.

Police say the young men, who live in the area, were on bikes at the time and were shot at close proximity

"I just seen a lot of blood coming from his back side. I didn't know if he was hit," said Najae Talington.

Police say the shooter ran from the scene.

"Two people I knew on bikes laying in the street here, blood was coming out, all the neighbors started running out," said neighbor Otis George.

"Lil Nizzy" is an up-and-coming rapper in the area, and his sister believes his recent success may have provided a motive for the shooting.

"I think it was jealousy," she said, "because he don't bother nobody. He minds his business, takes care of his family and supports his fans."

Police have not released a motive for this shooting.

Talington is in stable condition, but temporarily paralyzed, while Bey is in stable condition.

Both will have to undergo additional surgeries.

