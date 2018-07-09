Several injured after car crashes in Hunting Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3730754" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Driver crashes into park cars in Hunting Park. Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on July 9, 2018.

Several people were injured after a driver lost control of a vehicle and struck two parked cars in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia, police say.It happened around 4 a.m. Monday at North 6th Street and Hunting Park Avenue.Police say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed before crashing into the parked cars. The impact sent a van on top of other cars parked on the street.Five people were inside the moving vehicle at the time. They were taken to the hospital with various injuries.------