Several injured after car crashes in Hunting Park

Hunting Park crash injures 5. Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on July 9, 2018. (WPVI)

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --
Several people were injured after a driver lost control of a vehicle and struck two parked cars in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia, police say.



It happened around 4 a.m. Monday at North 6th Street and Hunting Park Avenue.

Police say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed before crashing into the parked cars. The impact sent a van on top of other cars parked on the street.



Five people were inside the moving vehicle at the time. They were taken to the hospital with various injuries.

Driver crashes into park cars in Hunting Park. Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on July 9, 2018.


Related Topics:
trafficphilly newsaccidentcrash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
