Police K-9 locates missing Del. child on autism spectrum

K-9 helps find boy with autism. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 9, 2018. (WPVI)

A 7-year-old who is on the autism spectrum is safe at home thanks to a police K-9.

Officers brought in the New Castle County Police K-9 Ace when a mother reported her child missing Saturday afternoon on the unit block of East Richards Lane in Newark.

After tracking for some time, Ace and his handler came upon a couple walking a dog who had found a pair of child's sneakers.

According to his handler, Ace was able to get a better scent from the sneakers and started tracking again on the path through the woods.

Ace and his handler then saw the child running over a small wooden bridge.

Police say, at first, the child was nervous to go with them, but warmed up to the officers after getting to pet Ace.

During the long walk back, police say the child became comfortable enough to be given a piggy back ride by one of the officers.

