FIRE

5 businesses destroyed when fire roars through N.J. strip mall

Fire damages businesses in Toms River. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on July 9, 2018. (WPVI)

TOMS RIVER, N.J. --
A fast-moving fire has destroyed five businesses at a New Jersey strip mall, but authorities say no injuries were reported.

It's not yet known what caused the fire at the Ocean National Plaza on Route 9 south, which was reported around 12:10 a.m. Monday. But authorities say it appears to have started in a dry cleaning business.
Fire in Toms River on July 9, 2018. Credit: Lakewood News Network



Toms River police say three restaurants were among the businesses destroyed in the blaze, which sent flames shooting high into the sky. It was fought for several hours by dozens of firefighters from Toms River and neighboring towns.


(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
