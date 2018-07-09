PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux gets married

Claude Giroux gets married. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on July 9, 2018. (WPVI)

Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux is now a married man.

Giroux wed Ryanne Breton; the two have been engaged since 2016.


Both the bride and groom posted photos to their social media pages.



Another photo was posted on Giroux's dogs' Instagram account.



The pups, Harvey and Charlie, had a special role in the wedding as the ring bearers.

They had special tuxedos made just for them.

Congratulations to the new Mr. & Mrs. Giroux!

