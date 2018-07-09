What's the cheapest rental available in Rittenhouse?

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Rittenhouse look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Rittenhouse via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
321 S. 16th St.
First, there's this apartment at 321 S. 16th St., listed at $995/month.
In the unit, you can expect tile flooring, generous storage space, a stove and a breakfast bar. This spot is pet friendly, so feel free to bing your dog or cat. From the listing:
(See the listing here.)
1512 Spruce St.
Listed at $1,049/month, this 278-square-foot studio is located at 1512 Spruce St.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the furnished unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and large windows. Both cats and dogs are welcome here.
(Here's the listing.)
1521 Pine St.
Over at 1521 Pine St., there's this studio apartment, going for $1,095/month.
The unit features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a loft area, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and exposed brick. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and extra storage. Cats and dogs are not permitted here.
(View the listing here.)
1429 Spruce St.
And finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1429 Spruce St. It's being listed for $1,175/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a bike rack and extra storage space. In the sunny unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, high ceilings, new cabinets, granite countertops and ample closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(Here's the full listing.)