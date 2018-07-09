SOCIETY

3 solid live music shows in Philly this weekend

Photo: Israel Palacio/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a budding pop-synth duo to an acclaimed folk songstress, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Vita and the Woolf at La Colombe Fishtown Cafe





The Hope & Fury showcase continues at La Colombe Fishtown Cafe with a chat and performance this Friday evening with the local, genre-bending synth-pop duo Vita and the Woolf.

The evening will begin with a panel discussion about gender equality and misrepresentation of women in the media with local recording artist Lauren Hart, the executive director of Emerge Pennsylvania Anne Wakabayashi, and Vita and the Woolf's vocalist Jennifer Pague.

A spoken word performance by Neerali Patel will then precede a concert by Vita and the Woolf.
When: Friday, July 13, 6-9 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Slim & The Perkolators at The Twisted Tail





Also this Friday night: Slim & The Perkolators take the stage at The Twisted Tail.

Slim & The Perkolators features Harmonica Slim, a young blues harpist from Philadelphia who cut his teeth at The Twisted Tail's own Open Blues Jam. Performing with Tim Perks, the band pays homage to a diverse range of blues influences, from New Orleans to Chicago Jump, with a kick of rock and R&B.

When: Friday, July 13, 9 p.m.-Saturday, July 14, 1 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Jill Sobule at the Philadelphia Folksong Society





Saturday night: Catch Jill Sobule at the Philadelphia Folksong Society.

The Denver-born singer-songwriter, storyteller, guitarist and self-proclaimed gypsy has released seven albums over the past two decades, and has performed with the likes of Neil Young, Billy Bragg, Steve Earle, Cyndi Lauper, Tom Morello and Warren Zevon. Her repertoire tackles a wide breadth of subjects -- from adolescence to domestic and international politics -- and includes the original "I Kissed A Girl" song.

When: Saturday, July 14, 8-10 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodline
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News