ACCT waives pet adoption fees this week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia announced their Hunting Park location is full again. So, they are waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats.
The shelter invites you to swing by their building on the 100 block of West Hunting Park Avenue now through Sunday.
The Beat the Heat Adoption Special features no fees for large dogs, cats and kittens.
Each adoption includes spay or neuter surgery, a medical evaluation and age-appropriate vaccines.
