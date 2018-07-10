FOOD & DRINK

Dress as a cow, get free food at Chick-fil-A

Dress like a cow, get free Chick-fil-A. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 10, 2018. (WPVI)

Moooooooooove over! Chick-fil-A is issuing a cattle call to fill your stomach with chicken.

The fast-food restaurant will be giving away free food Tuesday, but there is a catch: You have to wear a cow costume.

Chick-fil-A said in a press release you can nab your free meal dressed from "head-to-hoof" or sporting any cow-spotted accessory.

The offer begins when the restaurant opens and ends at 7 p.m. and is available at all Chick-fil-A locations.

