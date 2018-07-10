It seems finding a straw will be harder at several businesses.The Borgata in Atlantic City is going straw-less.Its parent company, MGM Resorts International, will not automatically offer straws and stirrers at all properties.However, customers who want a straw can still request one.MGM says this initiative aims to eventually remove more than 250,000 straws a day from landfills and waterways.Starbucks announced Monday it is also doing away with all plastic straws by 2020.The coffee giant will replace the straws with new lids that have a raised lip for sipping.But if you really got to have a straw, Starbucks will also have eco-friendly straws made from paper or compostable plastic, if you ask.Plastic drinking straws make up only about 4 percent of plastic trash by number of pieces, and far less by weight. Straws add up to about 2,000 tons of the nearly 9 million tons of plastic waste that ends up in waters around the globe each year.----The Associated Press contributed to this report.------