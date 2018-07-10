U.S. & WORLD

IHOP acknowledges it faked IHOb name change

IHOP (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK --
IHOP has come clean.

The pancake chain has acknowledged that a name change announced last month was just a publicity stunt to promote its hamburger menu.

The company best known for its breakfasts already had burgers on the menu but had started using the IHOb name on social media, its website and for in-store promotions to draw attention to a new line of burgers made of Black Angus ground beef.

On Monday, it was back on social media, this time to promote a pancake deal tied to IHOP's 60th birthday.

On Twitter, the company said, "That's right, IHOP! We'd never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers)."


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldrestaurantfood
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Baby in hot car rescued: Woman who called 911 thanked
Police: 2 children suffer bites in possible NY shark attacks
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Little Miss Korea food stand comes to Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News