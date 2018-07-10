BUSINESS

3 great business and professional events in Philadelphia this week

Photo: rawpixel/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From specialized networking sessions to an expo for black women in business, this week promises plenty of growth opportunities for business owners and professionals around Philadelphia. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Networking happy hour with Philly Freelancers Union SPARK





Local freelancers are invited to a networking session over happy hour at Indy Hall this Wednesday evening. The meetup, hosted by Philly Freelancers Union SPARK, will give freelancers an opportunity to raise a glass, talk shop and share resources with fellow independent workers.

When: Wednesday, July 11, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Indy Hall, 399 Market St., Suite 360
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Free coffee and networking for women business owners





Start your Thursday morning sipping free coffee with like-minded women business owners. The admission-free networking session, hosted by Her Corner, brings women who are serious about growing their own businesses together to build relationships and share resources.

When: Thursday, July 12, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Le Pain Quotidien, 1425 Walnut St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sistahs in Business Expo




The touring Sistahs in Business Expo makes a stop in Philly this Saturday with a full day program at Temple University's Howard Gittis Student Center.

The conference's guest of honor: actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur Vivica A. Fox. She'll provide a keynote speech and sign copies of her new book "Everyday I'm Hustling."

Also expect to peruse the booths of more than 70 vendors, catch the expo's signature Super Power panel and an address by motivational speaker Nicole Doss of the Prestige Society, and much more.

When: Saturday, July 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Temple University, Howard Gittis Student Center, 1755 N. 13th St.
Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodline
BUSINESS
Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019
The Action News Troubleshooters Take Action
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
Revenue at Pennsylvania's casinos creep to record high
American Airlines employee fired for helping colleague
More Business
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News