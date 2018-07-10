Woman shot and killed by stray bullet in Mexico

A young couple's trip to Mexico to celebrate their first anniversary has turned deadly.
The couple from San Francisco was in Mexico City on Saturday, when 27-year-old Tatiana Mirutenko was shot by a stray bullet as they left an upscale restaurant.
Authorities say that gunmen on a motorcycle were aiming for a bouncer at a nearby bar.
But, a bullet struck Mirutenko in the head.
