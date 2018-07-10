Delaware State Police mourn death of trooper

Delaware State Police are mourning the death of one of their own.Master Corporal William Matt died unexpectedly at his home last night. He was 54 years old.Matt was a 29-year-veteran of the Delaware State Police."He was a dedicated Trooper with a tireless work ethic," said Superintendent of the Delaware State Police, Colonel Nathaniel McQueen Jr. "He absolutely loved being a Trooper."Prior to joining the Delaware State Police, Matt served in the US Army.------