What's the Deal: Smart thermostat may help to lower electric bills

Smart thermostat may help to lower electric bills. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 10, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Consumer Reports says smart thermostats can be a huge boon for homes with central A.C. But there are some low-tech ways to help you weather the summer heat, too.

Twenty-six-year-old Eliza Hanson loves the summer but dreads her utility bills when she has to use her air conditioner.

"It gets swelteringly hot. To the point where I spend as little time in the apartment as possible. And I try and wait as long as I can before turning on the air-conditioning," she said.

Typically her electrical bills in the summer are two to three times what they are in the winter... occasionally reaching over 200 dollars a month in this tiny 400 square foot apartment.

Dan Wroclawski, Consumer Reports Home Editor said, "An easy way to keep costs down is to close your shades and curtains during the day which will prevent the sun from heating up the inside of your home. You'll also want to plug up cracks in doors and windows to prevent that cool air from leaking out."

Another tip: using your ceiling fan can make the temperature feel as much as four degrees cooler.

In the summer the fan direction should go counter-clockwise.

"If you have central air conditioning, one of the smartest investments you can make is installing a smart thermostat. Some can keep track of your preferences without any complicated programming. And you can even control them from your phone," said Wroclawski.

Smart thermostats can lower or turn off the AC when no one is home and set it to be comfortable for when you return. These adjustments can help lower your bills as much as 10-percent. Some models also offer sensors to prevent different parts of the house from getting too warm or too cold.

Regularly maintaining your equipment is also important.

It's easy to clean the filters on a window unit. Simply vacuum off the heavy debris with an upholstery brush, rinse with soapy water, allow to dry and reinstall for optimum air flow.

A recent study shows that when it comes to selling your house having smart technology like a smart thermostat is a big plus, more than of potential home buyers want that feature.

------
