TEMPLE UNIVERSITY

Temple business school dean forced out over falsified data

EMBED </>More Videos

Temple business school dean forced out over falsified data. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 11, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The dean of Temple University's business school has been forced out over falsified data submitted to rankings organizations about its online master's program.

Temple President Richard Englert said in an email to the university community that Moshe Porat was asked to resign on Monday. Porat refused, but the university said he no longer heads the school. He still retains a teaching appointment.

In January, the Fox School of Business reported that Temple had submitted inaccurate data to U.S. News & World Report. As a result, the publication removed the school's No. 1 online MBA program ranking for 2018.

The university retained a law firm to review the business school's data reporting processes.

The firm found the school reported inaccurate data to the U.S. News for multiple years.

"The Fox School, under the leadership of Dean Moshe Porat, knowingly provided false information to at least one rankings organization about the online MBA," Englert said in the email. In addition to the misreporting of the number of students who took the Graduate Management Admission Test from 2015 to 2018, the average undergraduate GPA was overstated, and there were inaccuracies in the number of offers of admission as well as in the degree of student indebtedness, he said.

Porat, 71, disbanded a committee charged with making sure such rankings data was accurate, Englert said.

"This absence of checks and balances, together with an undue focus on rankings, enabled such misreporting," he wrote. "This is contrary to the fundamental value of integrity that is at the heart of our academic mission."

An interim dean will be named shortly, and the university will begin a national search for a permanent dean as soon as possible, Englert said.

Messages seeking comment from Porat, who has led the business school for 22 years, weren't returned Tuesday.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newstemple universityNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Answering 2 callings - medicine and religious service
Investigation into use of Temple student's photos
Temple reports success with lung valves for emphysema
More temple university
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News